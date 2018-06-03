Aliso Viejo fire at 55 percent containment, evacuations lifted

ALISO VIEJO (CNS) - More than firefighters worked Monday to extinguish a 150-acre blaze that broke out in a canyon between Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach on Saturday afternoon, at one point forcing the evacuation of several thousand homes.



The Aliso fire was 55 percent contained as of about 8:30 this morning, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. About 525 firefighters were deployed Monday to clear vegetation and put out hot spots.



Meanwhile, investigators seeking the cause of the fire urged people to call (800) 222-TIPS (8477) if they can provide information.



The wind-whipped fire was reported at 1:07 p.m. Saturday in Wood Canyon behind Soka University of America, threatening structures at the campus and the Top of the World neighborhood of Laguna Beach, OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito said.



Air tankers and helicopters made drops of water and fire retardant along the perimeter of the fire, Bommarito said, noting that air support was crucial to keeping the blaze at bay.



Three injuries were reported, including a firefighter who suffered a minor leg injury Saturday, OCFA officials said, but no structures were damaged.



Mandatory evacuations began at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Aliso Viejo affecting about 2,000 homes in the area of Wood Canyon and Pacific Park drives. Those evacuations were lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday.



About 1,500 residents were also evacuated Saturday from Top of the World and the Old Top of the World neighborhoods above Laguna Beach.



By Sunday, all evacuations had been lifted, but Monday classes at Top of the World Elementary School were canceled, authorities said.



Costa Mesa High School's prom scheduled for Saturday night at Soka University was postponed a week, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

Aliso Fire: Firefighting crews continued to work through the night. Fire acreage is holding at 150 acres and is now 55% contained. Over 500 personnel will continue to patrol the area and extinguish hot spots till we have full containment. #AlisoFire — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 4, 2018

Aliso Fire: Crews will continue extinguishing any remaining hotspots within the perimeter of the burned area. Helos making water drops and ground crews/dozers are improving containment lines. 440 firefighters remain onscene. 150 acres accurately mapped this a.m. 10% contained. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 3, 2018