Jennifer Aniston Stuns at Glam Dinner With Bestie Courteney Cox: Pics

Friends forever!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox enjoyed a glamorous night out in Malibu, California, on Saturday. The costars-turned-besties attended the Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans dinner hosted by Chanel, which raised funds for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

In baggy, black, high-waisted pants adorned with buttons and a matching jacket, Aniston looked extra chic as she posed with Cox as they arrived together.

Even a brace on her left wrist couldn’t take away from how stylish the 49-year-old star looked! Wearing black heels and her hair loose, she also accessorized with a necklace which appeared to have a padlock and eye charms on it.

Cox, 53, also wore high-waisted black pants, along with a long-sleeved white blouse.

The candlelit dinner was hosted by Ron Meyer and his wife Kelly at their Malibu home, and was attended by A-list environmentalists including Cindy Crawford, Barbra Streisand, Priyanka Chopra and Julia Roberts.

Snoop Dogg also attended and performed at the exclusive shindig.

Snoop Dogg closes out the Chanel and NRDC dinner with a DJ set that includes his own hits. pic.twitter.com/90Hj4q7xdN

