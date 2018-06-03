Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

President Trump's lawyer said Sunday he's leaning against having Trump testify in the Russia case unless special counsel Robert Mueller produces more documents about the investigation. Attorney Rudy Giuliani told ABC's This Week that he and fellow Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow "want to keep an open mind," but added that "I just want to be honest: We're leaning toward not." Giuliani spoke on Sunday news shows the morning after the publication of a leaked January memo from the president's lawyers that provides the clearest view yet of Trump's legal strategy in Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice. Giuliani told ABC the president "probably" has the power to pardon himself, but doesn't plan to because he's done nothing wrong.

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

Thousands of women could forgo chemotherapy for early-stage breast cancer, study says

Thousands of women could skip painful and detrimental chemotherapy in treating early-stage breast cancer, according to a groundbreaking study. The decade-long study, discussed Sunday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago, is hailed as the largest breast cancer treatment trial ever conducted. It showed most patients with an intermediate risk of cancer recurrence can avoid chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the disease. That could affect up to 70,000 women a year in the USA and thousands more around the world, the study said.

Lava flow from spewing fissure threatens key escape route on Hawaii's Big Island

Authorities on Hawaii's Big Island warned that a new eruption of molten rock from a 220-foot high fountain of lava is channeling its way within 100 yards of a key escape-route intersection on the most threatened part of the island. The Big Island, also known as the island of Hawaii, is about 200 miles southeast of Oahu, where the capital, Honolulu is located. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 900-foot wide band of molten rock had pushed to within 100 yards of the intersection of highways 132 and 137, in an area known as Four Corners on the southeast side of the island.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' takes a hard fall

Solo: A Star Wars Story is losing momentum quickly at the box office. After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65% in its second weekend with $29.3 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates released Sunday. Solo has now earned $148.9 million domestically. That's more than $135 million shy of where the franchise's other spinoff, Rogue One, was in its second weekend. Here's why the film may have flopped.

China warns U.S. trade deals off if tariffs go ahead

China warned Sunday after another round of talks on a sprawling trade dispute with Washington that any deals they produce "will not take effect' if President Trump's threatened tariff hike on Chinese goods goes ahead. The warning came after delegations led by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and China's top economic official, Vice Premier Liu He, wrapped up a meeting on Beijing's pledge to narrow its trade surplus. Ross said at the start of the event they had discussed specific American exports China might purchase, but the talks ended with no joint statement and neither side released details.

Taylor Swift thrills fans with touching Pride Month speech at show

Taylor Swift gave an emotional speech about Pride Month at her Saturday night show in Chicago, and Twitter couldn't be prouder. Fans who were there for the latest stop in her Reputation tour say the pop superstar donned a rainbow dress and dedicated her new song Delicate to her LGBTQ audience. "It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation,' she told the crowd. "But it's even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love, and that you know that that might be met with adversity from society."

June is Pride Month & @taylorswift13 gave a really great speech!! We've come so far, but we've still got a long way to go... #repTourChicago #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/qNfXj9HcKV - Lainey (@LaineyC94) June 3, 2018

Climbers killed in fall from Yosemite's El Capitan

Two people were killed Saturday when they fell while climbing El Capitan at Yosemite National Park, officials said. The National Park Service said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday while the two were climbing the Freeblast Route. Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene, but the climbers didn't survive the fall. The climbers named Saturday were 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colo., and 42-year-old Tim Klien of Palmdale, Calif.

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.