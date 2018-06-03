Laura Prepon Marries Ben Foster: See Their Wedding Pic!

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot!

Prepon announced the news on Sunday with a sweet wedding photo she posted on her Instagram. The 38-year-old actress beams as she holds her bouquet, draping her arm around a smiling Foster.

"Just Married!" she wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

Prepon and 37-year-old Foster welcomed their daughter Ella last August. The notoriously private couple have been engaged since October 2016. Previously, Foster was engaged, two separate times, to House of Cards star Robin Wright. Their second engagement came to an end in August 2015.

In October 2016, Prepon's former That '70s Show co-star and close friend Ashton Kutcher revealed just how private the actress is when it comes to her personal life.

"I'm very upset with her right now. She just announced this engagement, and I had to find out in the news! She's my friend," Kutcher told Kelly Ripa during his appearance on Live With Kelly. "By the way, it's not just a random engagement. It's an engagement to another friend of mine!"

