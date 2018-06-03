Watch North West Adorably Perform Dad Kanye's 'Make No Mistake'

North West is digging her dad’s new album!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s adorable 4-year-old daughter sang along to West’s song, “No Mistakes” from his new record, Ye, on Saturday.

The cutie was filmed in the car belting out the lyrics, “Make no mistake, I still love you,” while clutching what appeared to be a box of chocolate milk.

Proud Kanye took to Twitter to share the clip with the world, simply captioning the post, “ .”

Smitten by his little girl, Kanye appears to reference her and his youngest daughter, Chicago, in another track from the album, "Violent Crimes."

“Father forgive me, I’m scared of the karma, ’cause now I see women as somethin’ to nurture, Not somethin’ to conquer,” he sings in the track. “No daddy don’t play, not when it come to they daughters, Don’t do no yoga, don’t do pilates, Just play piano and stick to karate. I pray your body’s draped more like mine and not like your mommy’s.”

?????? pic.twitter.com/PfxbSlZTNw

Later in the song, he expresses fears of his children growing up too fast, with the lyrics, “I swear that these times is the wildest. Moment of silence, next she'll be off to college, and then at the altar.”

Kanye celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday, with North then turning five on June 15.

North has already received some impressive early birthday gifts, scoring not one, but two, Alexander Wang purses.

“Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday. “Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?” the mother of three said on her Instagram Story on Friday. "I want to steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

See more on Kanye's emotional new record below.

