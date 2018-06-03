'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reunites With Fan Favorite She Cut in the First Episode

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin reunited with “grocery store Joe,” over the weekend!

Despite being a fan favorite on the ABC reality series, Kufrin eliminated Joe Amabile during the first episode of her season last month.

But on Saturday, the two were snapped together at a Bloomingdale’s store in Chicago. Both had beaming big smiles as they paused for a pic during their apparent shopping outings

“Look who I found @bkoof ?? and watermelon swim trunks ??,” Amabile captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Kufrin’s reunion with the 31-year-old buyer for grocery stores came two weeks after filming of The Bachelorette’s 14th season wrapped.

Kufrin also shared a pic with Amabile on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Annnnnddd looky here.”

Following his surprising elimination from the competition, ET caught up with hunky Amabile, who said he was still coming to terms with his newfound fame.

“It was kind of shocking! I didn’t expect it all," he admitted. “I never really had social media, so it’s all pretty crazy! But it feels good. It’s nice! It’s a confidence booster.”

Amabile also opened up the moment that nerves got the better of him and he flubbed his introduction with Kufrin, who is now engaged to one of her TV suitors.

“I was prepped, but I didn’t think I’d get as caught up as I did. I was nervous,” he explained. “It just threw me off my game, and from there I felt like such an idiot! It was hard to open up or make friends; I was so unsure of myself.”

“Becca and I did have a little more conversation … I expected to stay a little longer, but if she didn’t feel a connection right away, I would’ve rather gone home than be there for a couple weeks and then have gone home,” he continued. “So I guess it worked out for the best.”



