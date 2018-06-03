Kim Kardashian Throws North West and Penelope Disick Epic Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party!

North West and Penelope Disick on Sunday celebrated their birthdays together in an epic, joint unicorn-themed blowout.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter will turn 5 years old on June 15, while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's little girl, Penelope, turns 6 on July 9. However, both celebrated a little early on Sunday, dressing up in matching rainbow robes over swimsuits for the magical pool party, with North even rocking an adorable unicorn horn!
"North and Penelope's unicorn birthday party today!" Kim said on her Instagram story detailing the epic gathering. "Woo!"
She then walks over to DJ Livia, a 10-year-old DJ who has made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who was invited to play the party. Next came the "real unicorns," which were miniature ponies with unicorn horns and sparkles. Another picture showed North and Penelope chilling in the pool.
As if the epic birthday party wasn't enough, North also got a special gift on Friday: two Alexander Wang bags straight from the designer himself. One of the bags retails at $750.
Meanwhile, Aunt Kylie Jenner was among those wishing North and Penelope a special day. The 20-year-old makeup mogul posed with daughter Stormi on Instagram, writing, "happy birthday North & Phappy birthday North & P."
Happy birthday, indeed!
None of this is particularly new for the pair. Last year, they had a similarly epic, shared Moana-themed birthday party together. They also received matching Pomeranian pups.
For a look back at last year's Moana party, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch North West Adorably Perform Dad Kanye's 'Make No Mistake'
Kris Jenner Hilariously Reveals How She 'Mortified' Granddaughter North West at School (Exclusive)
North West Poses as a 'Real Tall Lady' While on Kim Kardashian's Shoulders -- See the Cute Pic!
Crews are working to knock down a vegetation fire in Del Cerro. Westbound Interstate 8 is closed from State Route 125 to Waring Road, according to Caltrans.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.