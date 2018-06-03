Kim Kardashian Throws North West and Penelope Disick Epic Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party!

North West and Penelope Disick on Sunday celebrated their birthdays together in an epic, joint unicorn-themed blowout.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter will turn 5 years old on June 15, while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's little girl, Penelope, turns 6 on July 9. However, both celebrated a little early on Sunday, dressing up in matching rainbow robes over swimsuits for the magical pool party, with North even rocking an adorable unicorn horn!

"North and Penelope's unicorn birthday party today!" Kim said on her Instagram story detailing the epic gathering. "Woo!"

She then walks over to DJ Livia, a 10-year-old DJ who has made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who was invited to play the party. Next came the "real unicorns," which were miniature ponies with unicorn horns and sparkles. Another picture showed North and Penelope chilling in the pool.

As if the epic birthday party wasn't enough, North also got a special gift on Friday: two Alexander Wang bags straight from the designer himself. One of the bags retails at $750.

Meanwhile, Aunt Kylie Jenner was among those wishing North and Penelope a special day. The 20-year-old makeup mogul posed with daughter Stormi on Instagram, writing, "happy birthday North & Phappy birthday North & P."

Happy birthday, indeed!

None of this is particularly new for the pair. Last year, they had a similarly epic, shared Moana-themed birthday party together. They also received matching Pomeranian pups.

For a look back at last year's Moana party, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch North West Adorably Perform Dad Kanye's 'Make No Mistake'

Kris Jenner Hilariously Reveals How She 'Mortified' Granddaughter North West at School (Exclusive)

North West Poses as a 'Real Tall Lady' While on Kim Kardashian's Shoulders -- See the Cute Pic!