JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk 'Baby Fever,' New Season of 'The Bachelorette' (Exclusive)

Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, have babies on the brain. But whether it’s their own future babies, or Fletcher’s new nephews, remains under debate!



ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the cute couple at Saturday’s iHeartRadio’s KIIS-FM Wango Tango Concert by AT&T, where they shared their reaction to Rodgers recently declaring Fletcher has “baby fever.”

“I saw that article come out and I looked at Jordan and I was like, ‘Did I? Do I have baby fever?’” Fletcher shared, to which Rodgers chimed in, “Oh, let's not pretend that you don't!”

“I just had two nephews born, so if [by] baby fever you mean I'm obsessed with them? Yes,” Fletcher continued. “But I feel like I'm getting my fix. I feel like I'm getting my little auntie fix."



As for when the couple plan to tie the knot, they confirmed they still haven’t set a date and are “taking our time.”



“We're just take it at our own speed, and when it's right, it's right and when life is a little more settled,” Fletcher said. “I think right now we're really enjoying life, so why mess it up? Why stress ourselves out right now?”

Fletcher also reflected on her return to the Bachelorette mansion during the season 14 premiere with new star, Becca Kufrin.

“I get these weird feelings every time I go back to that,” she said. “I had the best time of my life filming. There were a lot of ups and downs, but we always talk about this -- just filming it was probably the coolest experience ever, so you always go back and feel excited. It was fun talking to Becca. She had a blast. We already know she's engaged.”

When it came to which suitors the couple were rooting for while watching the episode, Rodgers mentioned Leo, “because he’s so funny,” as well as Blake and Garrett.

As for the controversy surrounding Garrett due to past activity on his Instagram account, Rodgers wasn’t clued in on the drama, but the couple’s “third wheel” -- fellow Bachelor star Becca Tilley, weighed in on the scandal.



“He had some things that he liked on Instagram in the past that resurfaced that were very controversial as far as what they were about -- memes and stuff, and he came out with an apology,” Tilley said. “The thing is, none of us are perfect and I really liked his apology. It’s like, 'I can only do better and I've learned.' It's a tough spot.”

While Rodgers had nothing to say about recent comments made by actress Olivia Munn (who dated Rodger’s brother, Aaron) about his family, he did crack jokes about having Tilley tagging along on his concert date, joking that it was “the best threesome ever.”



“It’s the best third wheel situation ever,” Tilley added, noting that she’s single.

The trio weren’t the only ones representing Bachelor Nation at the star-studded concert, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured performances by the Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor and Janelle Monae. ET also spoke to Ashley Iaconetti and new love, former Bachelor star Jared Haibon, who also rocked up to the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, for the gig, which marked the first concert at the brand new venue.



The show, which will air on Freeform at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, marked one of the first public appearances for the couple since they revealed their romance, then filled in ET on their first “I love yous.”

During the concert, longtime BSB fangirl, Iaconetti, posted a video of Haibon singing along to BSB’s “I Want It That Way,” captioning the clip, “My boy bander.”



A second clip featured Haibon expressing the importance of the best-selling boy band not completing their set without performing their hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” which prompted Iaconetti to write, “My perfect match,” on the post.



Fletcher and Rodgers also stayed on to enjoy the concert from a suite alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp, her husband, Edwin, and their children.



See more on Wango Tango and The Bachelorette below.



