Barron Hilton Gets Married in St. Barts With His Famous Family by His Side: Pics

California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down westbound Interstate 8 near Del Cerro as firefighters responded to a brushfire that was threatening homes north of the freeway on Sunday.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.