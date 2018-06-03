Brush fire threatens homes in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down westbound Interstate 8 near Del Cerro as firefighters responded to a brushfire that was threatening homes north of the freeway on Sunday.



Flames were reported at 4:09 p.m. between I-8 and Adobe Falls Road, just north of the San Diego State University campus, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Officers started to close westbound I-8 at state Route 125 about 5:20 p.m.

The fire grew to approximately 38 acres, according to the San Diego Fire Department, and over 150 personnel worked to extinguish it.

Multiple residential homes along Adobe Falls Road were placed under mandatory evacuations, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. No homes were reported damaged as of Sunday evening - only gates and fences along Adobe Falls Road.

Update by San Diego Fire Department at 7:20 p.m.

The fire was contained to an area west of the College area and east of Adobe Falls Road on the north side of I-8. Crews will reportedly stay on scene Sunday night working on any hot spots with an additional crew picking up the mop up tasks on Monday morning.

Authorities said residents would be let back into their homes starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday and CHP was working to open lanes of lanes on the westbound I-8.

The fire was as close as 10 feet from the westbound lanes of the freeway, dispatchers were told.

The cause of the fire was unknown but was being investigated, according to authorities.

Raw footage of fire courtesy of David Swanson:

UPDATE: @SDFD @SanDiegoPD @CHP_Border #AdobeFalls brushfire. 5700 Blk Adobe Falls Road in #DelCerro. 38 acres burned, 60-80 homes evacuated allowed back home. WB I-8 closed between SR-125 & Waring Rd. Working to open two lanes soon. No homes damaged, no cause @news8 @CBS8 — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) June 4, 2018

UPDATE: Due to a brush fire in the area, WB I-8 is now closed from SR-125 to Waring Rd. The NB & SB SR-125 connectors to WB I-8 are closed as well. At this time, the EB I-8 remains open to traffic. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 4, 2018

Crews still battling brush fire in College/Del Cerro area. Homes threatened but none damaged at this point. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/qJSgoOFvjd — SDFD (@SDFD) June 4, 2018