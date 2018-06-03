‘It is like Armageddon’ | One week after the deadly flood in Ellicott City

Sunday marked a week to the day of when deadly floodwaters ripped through Ellicott City.

The one-week anniversary also marked the first day residents and business owners had an extended amount of time to clean up the mess left behind.

Media and volunteers had to be escorted into the ‘no access’ zone and sign release forms because county officials said the area is still too dangerous.

“We saw how horrible it was. It is like Armageddon down there,” Stephen Doff, who was a volunteer, described.

In the residential area of Ellicott City, many of the homes had foundation damage.

Businesses along Main Street seemed to be hit the hardest.

“There is not necessarily a lot of time for emotions — Yeah. Emotions. It is just work,” Julia Sander, co-owner of Park Ridge Trading Company, told WUSA9.

Some business owners had upwards of four feet of mud and junk piled inside of their businesses.

People were seen wheeling out mud and debris and dumping it on the side of the road.

Volunteers could also be seen removing kitchen appliances, shelving, and other furniture.

“There will be a plan moving forward to give them more opportunities to do this, and once we get through that stage they will have to make a decision of what’s the next step forward as far as property owners and business operators,” Mark Miller, who is the Public Information Officer for Howard County Government, explained.

Some people told WUSA9 they are planning on leaving the area after the flood, but others are determined to stay and rebuild.

This is the second time in two years Ellicott City has flooded.

In 2016, the flood killed two people and left behind millions of dollars in damage.

This year, one man died and it is still unclear how much it will cost to get things back to normal.