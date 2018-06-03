‘It is like Armageddon’ | One week after the deadly flood in Ellicott City

Sunday marked a week to the day of when deadly floodwaters ripped through Ellicott City.
The one-week anniversary also marked the first day residents and business owners had an extended amount of time to clean up the mess left behind.
RELATED: Ellicott City clock recovered after devastating flood
Media and volunteers had to be escorted into the ‘no access’ zone and sign release forms because county officials said the area is still too dangerous.
“We saw how horrible it was. It is like Armageddon down there,” Stephen Doff, who was a volunteer, described.
We are preparing to enter the ‘No Access’ area in #EllicottCity. Raging floodwaters devastated the area one week ago today. Media and volunteers have to sign waivers before entering @wusa9 @WUSA9weather #WUSA9Weather pic.twitter.com/hsmH2NDWRM— Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) June 3, 2018
In the residential area of Ellicott City, many of the homes had foundation damage.
Businesses along Main Street seemed to be hit the hardest.
“There is not necessarily a lot of time for emotions — Yeah. Emotions. It is just work,” Julia Sander, co-owner of Park Ridge Trading Company, told WUSA9.
Some business owners had upwards of four feet of mud and junk piled inside of their businesses.
People were seen wheeling out mud and debris and dumping it on the side of the road.
Volunteers could also be seen removing kitchen appliances, shelving, and other furniture.
RELATED: Computer model: No way to flood-proof Ellicott City
“There will be a plan moving forward to give them more opportunities to do this, and once we get through that stage they will have to make a decision of what’s the next step forward as far as property owners and business operators,” Mark Miller, who is the Public Information Officer for Howard County Government, explained.
Some people told WUSA9 they are planning on leaving the area after the flood, but others are determined to stay and rebuild.
This is the second time in two years Ellicott City has flooded.
In 2016, the flood killed two people and left behind millions of dollars in damage.
This year, one man died and it is still unclear how much it will cost to get things back to normal.
California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down westbound Interstate 8 near Del Cerro as firefighters responded to a brushfire that was threatening homes north of the freeway on Sunday.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.