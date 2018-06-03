Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Message for Pride Month During Chicago 'Reputation' Show

Taylor Swift on Saturday gave a heartfelt speech at one of her Reputation Tour Chicago shows in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

"It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings, in any sense, in any situation, but it's even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that that might be met with adversity from society," she said during her set. "And so this month and every month I wanna send out my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And this is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we've come, we also need to acknowledge how far we still have left to go."

Swift continued her message, encouraging those who haven't been able to come out yet.

"And I wanna send my love and respect out to everybody who, in their journey, in their life, hasn't yet felt comfortable enough to come out. And may you do that in your own time. And may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love fully, and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel," she said. "Because when it comes to feelings, and when it comes to love, and searching for someone to spend your whole life with, it's all just really, really 'Delicate,' you know?"

A fan caught Swift's moving words on video and posted it on Twitter.

June is Pride Month & @taylorswift13 gave a really great speech!! We've come so far, but we've still got a long way to go... #repTourChicago#PrideMonthpic.twitter.com/qNfXj9HcKV

In 1994, LGBT activists designated June Pride Month, to remember the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, where a group of activists rioted in response to a police raid on a gay nightclub -- an action which kicked off the modern-day LGBT movement. Today it is celebrated across the world as a means to eliminate discrimination and promote understanding.

Swift has been unafraid to use her platform to send messages -- both political and personal -- during her Reputation tour. Take, for example, the enormous snakes that help decorate her set at shows. Those are in obvious reference to her feud with Kim Kardashian West. Swift has also regularly performed "Bad Blood," a song she says was inspired by her now-possibly-ended feud with Katy Perry.

And, more in line with her moving Pride Month speech, she sweetly serenaded boyfriend Joe Alwyn during her Phoenix kick-off show with "Gorgeous," a song she is rumored to have written about him.

For more on Swift and Alwyn, watch the video below.

