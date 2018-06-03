Pete Davidson Gushes Over Girlfriend Ariana Grande's 'Lit' Performance -- And She Hollers Back!

Pete Davidson is publicly gushing over new girlfriend Ariana Grande, taking to Instagram to prais her "f***ing lit" performance. And she gushed right back at him.
Davidson posted a quick Instagram story on Saturday showing a still of Grande performing, with the caption, "Are you f***ing kidding me!!!?? So f***ing lit ????????."
The pair only just made their relationship official public a few days ago, with an adorable Harry Potter-inspired social media post. That was followed by a cute PDA pic of him holding her in his arms. Then, on Saturday, it was revealed that he got two Ariana Grande-inspired tattoos -- one a bunny mask tattoo on his neck in tribute to the one she wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover and the other her initials on his thumb.
The Saturday Night Live star's tattoo artist, London Reese, commented that "Pete loves him some Ariana."
Not long after his post, Grande posted her own Instagram story gushing right back at him. In a dark, close-up of her eye, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer thanks fans and tells them how happy they make her, followed by a very personal good-night message.
"pete davidson is the best person on earth goodnight," she wrote on Instagram.
For a look back at Grande's past relationship with ex Mac Miller, watch the video below.
