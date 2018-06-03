Adopt 8: Kylee's summer plans include finding a forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Kylee is a 10-year-old who loves to explore nature and the outdoors. And she would like nothing more than a forever family to share in her adventures.

Kylee shared the memories in her special photo album and said the pictures inside are priceless for you.

They help tell her story through nine different placements during her time in the foster care system where she's been far too long.

The photos help preserve her past and Kylee knows there are many more special moments and milestones still to come. The blank pages of her photo album are waiting to be filled with photos of a new forever family: Kylee's ultimate dream.

"She just says 'I'm ready to be adopted. I want to have a forever home this summer,'" said Sue Bieker has been Kylee's Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, for the past two and a half years. "Oh, the blessing's been all mine, because she is such a joy to be around and I can tell you she's a special child. Really special. I love her."

Sue says Kylee is a resilient girl, with a positive spirit.

"She's so joyful," said Sue. "It doesn't matter what's going on in her life, or how many times she's moved, she is always looking for the good in things. And she's always laughing and smiling and wanting to play. I love that about her."

Kylee will be in the fourth grade in the fall and is thriving in class.

"And it hasn't always been easy, because she has had to move a lot and miss some school, but she's caught up and doing very well in school," said Sue.

Now, all Kylee needs is a forever home full of love.

"I want a family who likes kisses and hugs," said Kylee.

"She really wants a forever home. That's something that she wants more than anything and I'm hopeful that this is going to result in that for her," said Sue.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or click here to access the free orientation schedule.

View more incredible Adopt 8 stories at the link below.