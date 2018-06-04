Meghan Trainor Says Her Wedding Will Be a Backyard BBQ (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor plans to keep it casual when her big day comes.
Still glowing from her December engagement to Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, ET caught up with the talented singer at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert presented by AT&T on Saturday, where she talked about her new music and her nuptial planning. While she has dished in the past about their possible plans (with Diddy and DJ Khaled maybe performing?), she told ET's Lauren Zima that the couple plans an easygoing affair.
"I think I'm just gonna be casual. I think I'm just gonna do it in my backyard. I've got a great yard and my manager, like, legally can marry people," she told ET. She continued. "Yeah, I just might have my best friend do it and we might just chill and have like a barbecue. I don't know!"
Trainor has described herself as reinvigorated with her relationship to Sabara. She stopped drinking, lost 20 pounds and is eating and living healthier than ever.
"He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn't believe it, but now it's true and it feels so good when you're sore -- I love that feeling now, I'm addicted to it," she told ET in May. "He cooks for me and taught me to cook. I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you."
Trainor is currently working on the release of her third studio album, set to hit this summer. She's also preparing to rejoin The Four as a judge for the show's second season, which begins June 7.
California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down westbound Interstate 8 near Del Cerro as firefighters responded to a brushfire that was threatening homes north of the freeway on Sunday.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.