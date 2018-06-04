Business economists worry about possible recession in 2020

A group of top business economists believes the major tax cuts President Trump pushed through Congress will give a significant boost to economic growth this year and next year. But they worry that by 2020, the country could be entering a new recession.
The National Association for Business Economics says in its latest quarterly outlook that its panel of 45 economists expects the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand 2.8 percent this year. That is down slightly from the panel's March forecast, which put GDP growth this year at 2.9 percent.
The NABE economists are "slightly less optimistic about the U.S. economy in 2018 than they were three months ago," says NABE vice president Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council.
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.
Three-fourths of the NABE panel believes that current trade policies will have a negative impact on the economy. Trump last week imposed penalty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from major U.S. trading partners — the European Union, Canada and Mexico — and he has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, moves that could trigger a global trade war as the targeted nations pledge to retaliate.
The NABE forecasting panel was upbeat on the near-term impacts of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that Congress passed in December. The median expectation is that the cuts in individual and corporate taxes will boost growth by 0.4 percentage points this year and 0.3 percentage points next year.
The forecasters said the economy should grow 2.7 percent in 2019 after their projected 2.8 percent GDP growth this year. Both projections would be up from 2.3 percent growth in 2017 and the 2.1 percent average annual gains the country has seen since the Great Recession ended in 2009.
However, the Trump administration is projecting a bigger boost, forecasting that the GDP will grow by 3 percent or better over the next decade as the economy gains momentum from the positive impacts of the president's economic program of lower taxes, deregulation and tougher trade policies aimed at reducing U.S. trade deficits.
But many private analysts are more pessimistic, noting that underlying factors such as the retirement of the baby boomers and weak productivity gains will continue to depress long-term growth prospects. The private forecasters believe the positive effects from the Trump tax cuts will quickly fade after the first two years.
Asked when the next recession might begin, two-thirds of the NABE economists saw one starting by the end of 2020, with 18 percent even more pessimistic, expecting the next downturn to begin by the end of 2019.
The current recovery, which began in mid-2009, is currently the second longest expansion in U.S. history and will become the longest if it lasts past June 2019.
California Highway Patrol officers began shutting down westbound Interstate 8 near Del Cerro as firefighters responded to a brushfire that was threatening homes north of the freeway on Sunday.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.
An allegedly-drunk driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Escondido early Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue at about 12:15 a.m, according to Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney.
Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday. Shallow marine layer will create a possibility of low clouds and fog along the coast during the morning hours.
People all over the country were wearing orange on Saturday to support and honor the lives affected by gun violence.
El Cajon Police are investigating an accident in which a car crashed into two pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk.
An armed man allegedly took cash and cigarettes when he robbed a Chevron gas station Saturday morning in Southcrest.
Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a driver in Linda Vista Saturday morning, then crashing the stolen vehicle and abandoning it a short distance later.