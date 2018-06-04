Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Video of Baby Miles Sleeping in Her Arms

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby boy keeps getting more adorable!

The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model on Sunday shared yet another adorable pic of two-week-old Miles on Instagram, showing yet again that he's got it pretty good. In Teigen's latest Instagram story, she can be seen holding two-week-old Miles in her arms, sleeping blissfully. Teigen silently mouths what looks like, "Hello, baby," as he sleeps.

Teigen and Legend haven't been shy about sharing moments surrounding Miles' birth, with frequent posts on Instagram showing the heartwarming, the funny and the very real side of having a baby. Earlier this week, she shared an adorable picture of Miles' older sister, Luna, helping him with his pacifier, for example. The prior week, it was Teigen showing off her stretch marks and a hilariously real shot of a tired mom in mesh postpartum underwear.

Miles doesn't seem to be the least bothered by it all, based on how soundly he slept in her latest post.

But Teigen and Legend have taken time out for fun as well, with the couple having their first postpartum date night about a week ago. They followed it up this weekend with a more glamorous affair -- a disco-themed night out dressed like they were starring in Saturday Night Fever.

For more on Teigen's experience with motherhood, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Teases John Legend For BBMAs Performance While She's Home With Their Newborn

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her Baby Son, Reveals His Name!

Chrissy Teigen Shares the TMI Reason Postpartum Life Is Better With Baby No. 2