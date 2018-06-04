Backstreet Boys Talk Meaning Behind 'I Want It That Way' After Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Tweets (Exclusive)

Backstreet's back and they're here to explain the meaning of one of their most famous songs.

On Friday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a few of the lyrics to Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit, "I Want It That Way," questioning the meaning behind the beloved song. "I never wanna hear you say, 'I want it that way' cause i want it that way.' He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is 'it'?" the 32-year-old model asked the Twitterverse.

Tiegen then posed a theory after a fan tweeted the question: "I think we know what it is, huh? Huh?!? The real question: Is what's the way they each want it?"

"It seems they both want it the same way but are fighting over who gets to say they want it that way," she deduced.

The boy band's official Twitter account then tweeted an explanation of sorts, but it wasn't until the iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango event presented by AT&T in Los Angeles, California, that ET got the guys' full explanation.

"Don’t wanna hear you say that you want heartaches and mistakes... or to be two worlds apart. We don’t want you to want 'it' that way - that’s the way we want it... for you to not want it that way," the boy band posted to social media alongside a gif from the GRAMMY-nominated song's music video.

When talking ET's Lauren Zima on Sunday, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough offered even more insight into "I Want It That Way."

"It means whatever each individual's interpretation is, is what it means," McLean, 40, explained. "Chrissy is obviously a really big, big fan and we love you! Thanks for so much love and support. But you know, it's one of those songs that doesn't have to mean anything! It just doesn't! It just works."

Carter, 38, echoed those sentiments, calling the song a "riddle," while Richardson explained, "It means something different to everyone."

For his part, 44-year-old Dorough thought the song had a clear message. "It's what she wants from her husband every night. That's what she wants," he explained.

"Some of the greatest songs mean nothing! It happens," Littrell, 43, noted.

The Backstreet Boys -- who released their new song, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and music video last month -- have been performing together for over 25 years, and they're set to kick off the latest leg of their Las Vegas residency in July.

Here's a look at when the boy band impersonated the Spice Girls:

