John Mayer Jokes Jennifer Lawrence Avoids Him Due to His ‘Track Record’ With Celebrity Relationships

Even John Mayer can admit that his dating history isn’t exactly a wonderland.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter poked fun at himself while hosting pal Andy Cohen’s 50th birthday special on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“You have a lot of friends who without you would want nothing to do with me and I find that exciting,” he quipped to Cohen. “You know what I mean? You’re friends with Jennifer Lawrence who just doesn’t want anything to do with me. Look at me, I don’t have the world’s greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships.”

Mayer added that he enjoys watching Cohen’s friends “humor” him while also “keep[ing] a fair distance.”

“Because if you are someone cares about your image and you take this job because it looks right, you don’t take that job. Dating John Mayer at this point is conceptually just sort of a no-no,” he continued. “So, it’s really fun to get to hang out with your friends, A-list star friends, who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me.”

Cohen brushed off Mayer’s remarks, noting, “I want them to see you in the new light that I see you.”

Mayer jokingly replied, “Thank you, slowly but surely I’m setting myself up for another disastrous celebrity relationship.”

The “New Light” singer has previously been linked to Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, and has written several songs about his exes, including 2017’s “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which he admitted was about Perry.

"Who else would I be thinking about?" he previously told the New York Times. "And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people."

