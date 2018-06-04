Follow live: Apple unwraps next iPhone iOS at WWDC

On Monday, Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote where it will likely spell out all the new software features coming this fall to your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down for live updates:

1:09 p.m.: Cook says he wants to get more people learning how to code. "We believe it should be offered by every school in the world," he said, noting it helps develop critical thinking and problem solving skills.

1:07 p.m.: Cook talks about the App Store, which turns 10 years old this year. He said the store boasts 500 million visitors a week. Developers have been paid $100 billion over the lifetime of the App Store.

1:05 p.m.: Apple CEO Tim Cook is now on stage to offer an enthusiastic good morning to developers. Cook said developers from 77 countries are here, the most ever. There are also more than 20 million Apple developers worldwide.

1:04 p.m.: So what have we learned about iOS developers based on this video? First, they enjoy free food (just like the rest of us). Second, they apparently LOVE Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

1:01 p.m. ET: WWDC formally begins with a video of the Bay Area in Northern California. It resembles a nature video, but it features the long journeys of developers making their way to the West Coast for WWDC. Let's hope their apps all have updated privacy policies.

Siri is expected to play a key role during the event, as Apple attempts to smarten up its digital assistant to better compete with rivals Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple could also introduce features in the next version of iOS to improve battery life. The company faced scrutiny over slowing down iPhones to protect aging batteries. Apple has since apologized and offered replacement batteries for a fee.

The event could also hint at what to expect in the next iPhone, which Apple will most likely unveil in September. As with previous years, the latest version of iOS will not only appear on Apple's next smartphone, but in current models already available to consumers.

