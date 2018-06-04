Alex Rodriguez Looks Ready to Play Ball at Astros Game With Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is sharing his love of baseball with Jennifer Lopez!

The 42-year-old former New York Yankees player and his girlfriend of more than a year watched as the Houston Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox 9 to 3 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Rodriguez was there to work as he was broadcasting for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Meanwhile, Lopez was in the stands looking fabulous in a fur vest, brown aviator sunglasses, and silver hoop earrings. Later on in the game, Rodriguez came down from his work station and was just a couple seats away from the triple-threat star.

Watching the game apart didn't stop the pair from having a little fun. Rodriguez, who brought his own glove to the game, posted a video of himself tossing a baseball from the stands all the way to the field to Astros third baseman, J.D. Davis.

"When you spend a few years as a full-time DH and then a broadcaster, any chance you get to put on a glove ... you take it!" Rodriguez captioned the video. "Thanks @jddavis26 for playing catch with me. @mlb #astros #oldhabitsdiehard."

J.Lo also posted the video of her guy with his glove and quipped that "old habits are hard to break."

The pair also took to their Instagram Stories to document the game. "How ya doin Houston, Texas," Lopez, 48, wrote over one of her clips.

"Who's ready for @espn #SundayNightBaseball? #bosvshou #letsgo #gettowork @barstoolbigcat," Rodriguez captioned his selfie.

This isn't the first time that A.Rod has shared his love of sports with Lopez. "He sports-metaphors me to death, and now I do it to everyone else," she told Harper's Bazaarback in March. "Baseball is just like life, all you want to do is hit a home run."

Lopez also noted in April that the two are "in a really great time in our lives."

"Happy personally, professionally," she exclusively told ET's Nischelle Turner. "The future is super bright and I feel like we both feel like we're just beginning. We're beginning a new chapter of our lives, in every way. And it's exciting."

Does this mean these two are ready to tie the knot? Here's what Rodriguez thinks:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Aging in the Spotlight

Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet 'Family Time' Photo With Jennifer Lopez's Son Max

Jenna Dewan Is Confident Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Will Get Engaged (Exclusive)