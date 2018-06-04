Fiat Chrysler reveals plans for 700 horsepower Alfa Romeo 8C supercar

Alfa Romeo plans to introduce a supercar as it bids for a breakthrough in the luxury vehicle market.
The Fiat Chrysler brand is setting its sights on ultra-luxury brands like McLaren and Porsche by reviving the Alfa Romeo 8C in 2022.
The move is part of outgoing CEO Sergio Marchionne's plan to transform the automaker's fledgling Alfa Romeo brand into a global force long after his departure.
The 8C will have a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, which is integrated into the vehicle's body, and a twin-turbocharged mid-engine.
It will have an electrified front axle. With more than 700 horsepower, it will go 0 to 100 kilometers per hour - which is about 62 mph - in fewer than 3 seconds.
The Alfa Romeo 8C would be one of seven new vehicle launches for the brand over the next four years. It was not immediately clear if they would all be sold in the U.S.
A Fiat Chrysler spokesman declined to reveal additional details about the vehicle Monday.
For now, the Alfa Romeo brand sells only three models in the U.S.: the Giulia, the Alfa 4C and the Stelvio.
It's a niche lineup for the Italian-American company. U.S. sales in the first five months of 2018 totaled only 10,016 vehicles.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.
