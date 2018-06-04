'Younger': Liza Tells Charles Her Feelings Are 'Real' in Flirty Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Will Liza and Charles take the plunge?

Younger returns for its fifth season (hooray!) and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek from the first episode back, where Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) have a meeting that's fraught with sexual tension.

In the clip, Charles begins their meeting by revealing to Liza that he spent time "reviewing some of the things that went on here over the past year, and I'm concerned that you have been put in a compromising position." "It's been weighing on me and if you think that the behavior was inappropriate, you have to let me know," Charles implores.

Liza, believing that her boss was discussing their will they-won't they relationship status, responded in the negative.

"What happened in this office was... incredible. I think about it all the time," Liza says, before bringing up Charles' ex-wife/current Empirical author Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt) and the uber-complicated romantic entanglements. "I couldn't stand in the way of that. But my feelings are there and they're real."

Only he wasn't talking about their personal situation. Oops. Instead, Charles was referring to Edward L.L. Moore, Younger's fictional George R.R. Martin clone. Watch the exclusive clip above to find out what happens next.

Back in April, ET was first to exclusively debut the Younger season five teaser, which hinted at a big premiere-ending moment that will shake up the makeup of the show.

"I think the end of this first episode just changes the equation for the entire series going forward, and it doesn't happen until the very, very final moment of the episode," creator Darren Star said. "You have to keep watching -- even past the point where you think the episode is over, because it happens in the very last moment."

What could the moment be? All we'll say is the "cliffhanger" is juicy and long overdue.

If that isn't enough to get you excited for tomorrow's premiere, ET jumped on the phone with Foster after the season four finale, where she spoke about Liza's state of mind in regards to coming clean to Charles about her real age.

"I think it’s important for her, especially if they become intimate and they take their relationship to another level. She almost revealed it to him this season. The writers are clever, unless something happens where she can’t -- yes, he’s her boss; god, it’s so complicated!" Foster said at the time. "Even though Liza is lying, I don’t think she’s a liar. In her core and her truth, she’s a really decent, good person and this isn’t what she anticipated going into this charade. Now, she’s like, 'Oh sh*t, how do I navigate all of this? If things do move forward with Charles, I think he needs to know and how he finds out, we’ll see."

Younger premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land.

