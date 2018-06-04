San Diego students use "If You See Something Say Something" campaign to promote school safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.

The campaign is a partnership with San Diego Unified School Police and Crime Stoppers San Diego and the goal is to increase school safety awareness and promote ways to report suspicious activity on and around campuses.

Point Loma High School students produced the PSA titled “If You See Something Say Something,” which will target the San Diego County community with two 30-second PSAs produced in English and Spanish. They are set to air on television and online throughout the month of June.

The campaign is a call to action with the hope of preventing incidents like the threat of violence at Torrey Pines High School, which prompted school officials to close the campus Thursday, May 31. Kevin Gregory Matlak, 21, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to San Diego police.



