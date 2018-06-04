North Korea's isolation crumbling as Trump abandon's 'maximum pressure' campaign

Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was "more than likely started by juveniles," authorities said.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.
Temperatures remain above average for inland locations. Coastal areas will stay mild, near average through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will strengthen through Wednesday, weaken again as a high pressure ridge builds on Thursday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.