Business economists worry about a possible recession in 2020

WASHINGTON - A group of top business economists believes the major tax cuts President Donald Trump pushed through Congress will give a significant boost to economic growth this year and next year. But they worry that by 2020, the country could be entering a new recession.
The National Association for Business Economics says in its latest quarterly outlook that its panel of 45 economists expects the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand 2.8% this year. That is down slightly from the panel's March forecast, which put GDP growth this year at 2.9%.
The NABE economists are "slightly less optimistic about the U.S. economy in 2018 than they were three months ago,' says NABE vice president Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council.
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.
Three-fourths of the NABE panel believes that current trade policies will have a negative impact on the economy. Trump last week imposed penalty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from major U.S. trading partners - the European Union, Canada and Mexico - and he has threatened tariffs on up to $200 billion in Chinese imports, moves that could trigger a global trade war as the targeted nations pledge to retaliate.
More Money: Monsanto shedding name: Bayer acquisition leads to change for environmental lightning rod
More Money: Retirement: How this stock market miracle could boost your 401(k) savings
More Money: Great Recession grad: "The economy is booming ... for the very wealthy"
The NABE forecasting panel was upbeat on the near-term impacts of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that Congress passed in December. The median expectation is that the cuts in individual and corporate taxes will boost growth by 0.4 percentage points this year and 0.3 percentage points next year.
The forecasters said the economy should grow 2.7% in 2019 after their projected 2.8% GDP growth this year. Both projections would be up from 2.3%growth in 2017 and the 2.1% average annual gains the country has seen since the Great Recession ended in 2009.
However, the Trump administration is projecting a bigger boost, forecasting that the GDP will grow by 3% or better over the next decade as the economy gains momentum from the positive impacts of the president's economic program of lower taxes, deregulation and tougher trade policies aimed at reducing U.S. trade deficits.
But many private analysts are more pessimistic, noting that underlying factors such as the retirement of the baby boomers and weak productivity gains will continue to depress long-term growth prospects. The private forecasters believe the positive effects from the Trump tax cuts will quickly fade after the first two years.
Asked when the next recession might begin, two-thirds of the NABE economists saw one starting by the end of 2020, with 18% even more pessimistic, expecting the next downturn to begin by the end of 2019.
The current recovery, which began in mid-2009, is currently the second longest expansion in U.S. history and will become the longest if it lasts past June 2019.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was "more than likely started by juveniles," authorities said.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.
Temperatures remain above average for inland locations. Coastal areas will stay mild, near average through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will strengthen through Wednesday, weaken again as a high pressure ridge builds on Thursday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.