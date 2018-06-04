Reaction to Supreme Court same-sex wedding cake verdict: 'Huge win for religious freedom'

Monday's Supreme Court ruling that a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple was treated unfairly has been met with a fury of reaction at the beginning of LGBT Pride Month.
Conservatives are praising the decision as a win for religious freedom while the LGBTQ community see it as a step in the wrong direction. GLAAD was also quick to say this isn't a case of "religious freedom," but it is one about "religious exemption."
The verdict criticized the state's treatment of Jack Phillips' religious objections to gay marriage, ruling that a civil rights commission was biased against him. Lawyers were quick to point out that SCOTUS did not rule that the baker's decision was constitutional, but did rule that the Colorado tribunal that previously ruled against the baker was not neutral but hostile to the claim. It does not change existing civil rights protections.
"Today's decision means our fight against discrimination and unfair treatment will continue," the same-sex couple involved in the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Among those who agreed with the decision:
Christian evangelist Franklin Graham called the verdict an answer to prayer and "a huge win for religious freedom!"
We thank God for answered prayer! Today the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex marriage ceremony. This is a huge win for religious freedom!https://t.co/jXX6pd6xaQ- Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 4, 2018
Georgia's Lt. governor Casey Cagle said people should "unite behind this decision," because "allowing Americans to practice their faith is not discrimination."
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA said the court "correctly rules in favor of religious freedom" and American should never be "a place where people are forced to provide a service against their deeply held religious beliefs."
Russell Moore celebrated the decision, saying "the state should not compel people to use their artistic gifts for speech that goes against their deepest-held convictions."
The Supreme Court is right: the state should not compel people to use their artistic gifts for speech that goes against their deepest-held convictions.- Russell Moore (@drmoore) June 4, 2018
More: Supreme Court rules on narrow grounds for baker who refused to create same-sex couple's wedding cake
Those who disagreed:
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the decision invites discrimination against LGBTQ people: "While this decision does not change existing civil rights protections, it leaves the door wide open for religious exemptions to be used against LGBTQ people," she said. "Today's decision emboldens the anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom and the Trump Administration in their persistent push to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ people under the misnomer of religious freedom.'
Human Rights Campaign president President Chad Griffin said "anti-LGBTQ extremists did not win ... today's ruling does not change our nation's longstanding civil rights laws. Yet, the fact remains that LGBTQ people face alarming levels of discrimination all across the country and HRC's efforts to advance equality are as urgent as ever."
Author Ijeoma Oluo said "If you thought the battle for LGBTQ rights ended with marriage equality, this is one of the hundreds of ways you were wrong."
Comedian Nick Jack Pappas poked fun at the ruling, suggesting vendors would no longer have to provide service to people wearing Make America Great Again hats.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was "more than likely started by juveniles," authorities said.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.
Temperatures remain above average for inland locations. Coastal areas will stay mild, near average through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will strengthen through Wednesday, weaken again as a high pressure ridge builds on Thursday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.