Reaction to Supreme Court same-sex wedding cake verdict: 'Huge win for religious freedom'

Monday's Supreme Court ruling that a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple was treated unfairly has been met with a fury of reaction at the beginning of LGBT Pride Month.

Conservatives are praising the decision as a win for religious freedom while the LGBTQ community see it as a step in the wrong direction. GLAAD was also quick to say this isn't a case of "religious freedom," but it is one about "religious exemption."

The verdict criticized the state's treatment of Jack Phillips' religious objections to gay marriage, ruling that a civil rights commission was biased against him. Lawyers were quick to point out that SCOTUS did not rule that the baker's decision was constitutional, but did rule that the Colorado tribunal that previously ruled against the baker was not neutral but hostile to the claim. It does not change existing civil rights protections.

"Today's decision means our fight against discrimination and unfair treatment will continue," the same-sex couple involved in the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, said in a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Among those who agreed with the decision:

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham called the verdict an answer to prayer and "a huge win for religious freedom!"

We thank God for answered prayer! Today the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex marriage ceremony. This is a huge win for religious freedom!https://t.co/jXX6pd6xaQ - Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 4, 2018

Georgia's Lt. governor Casey Cagle said people should "unite behind this decision," because "allowing Americans to practice their faith is not discrimination."

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA said the court "correctly rules in favor of religious freedom" and American should never be "a place where people are forced to provide a service against their deeply held religious beliefs."

Russell Moore celebrated the decision, saying "the state should not compel people to use their artistic gifts for speech that goes against their deepest-held convictions."

The Supreme Court is right: the state should not compel people to use their artistic gifts for speech that goes against their deepest-held convictions. - Russell Moore (@drmoore) June 4, 2018

Those who disagreed:

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the decision invites discrimination against LGBTQ people: "While this decision does not change existing civil rights protections, it leaves the door wide open for religious exemptions to be used against LGBTQ people," she said. "Today's decision emboldens the anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom and the Trump Administration in their persistent push to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ people under the misnomer of religious freedom.'

Human Rights Campaign president President Chad Griffin said "anti-LGBTQ extremists did not win ... today's ruling does not change our nation's longstanding civil rights laws. Yet, the fact remains that LGBTQ people face alarming levels of discrimination all across the country and HRC's efforts to advance equality are as urgent as ever."

Author Ijeoma Oluo said "If you thought the battle for LGBTQ rights ended with marriage equality, this is one of the hundreds of ways you were wrong."

Comedian Nick Jack Pappas poked fun at the ruling, suggesting vendors would no longer have to provide service to people wearing Make America Great Again hats.