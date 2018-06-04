Joshua Jackson Spotted With TV Host Alyssa Julya Smith Amid Dating Rumors: Pic

Joshua Jackson and TV host Alyssa Julya Smith were snapped together in New York City on Saturday.

While a source tells ET that the two are dating, Jackson's rep also tells ET that the former Dawson's Creek star and the Cheddar TV host -- who's also an actress -- are just friends, and calls the initial report of their rumored romance "not accurate."

The pair kept it casual during their outing at Central Park, with 39-year-old Jackson wearing a light blue button-up, tan pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Smith wore a cream-colored crop top, denim shorts and carried an umbrella. Both sported sunglasses as they appeared to enjoy a walk together in the sunshine.

Jackson previously dated actress Diane Kruger before they split in 2016 after a decade-long relationship, though they remain friendly with one another. According to multiple reports, 41-year-old Kruger is now pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus. The Walking Dead star also has a son, 18-year-old Mingus Lucien, with his ex, model Helena Christensen.

In December 2016, Jackson talked about dating again after his breakup with Kruger.

"Things have changed a little bit since the last time I was single," Jackson told Ellen DeGeneres during his appearance on her daytime talk show. "I mean, everything's in your phone now. There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Oh, no no no, we don’t do that anymore.' It's been quite a big change."

In March, Jackson reunited with his Dawson's Creek co-stars, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek for an Entertainment Weekly cover story. Busy Philipps was also at the reunion and spoke to ET in April about how the epic reunion came about.

-- Reporting by Kelly Agnes and Rande Iaboni

