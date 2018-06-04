Trump faces pressure, isolation at upcoming G-7 meeting of world leaders in Canada

WASHINGTON - President Trump will be surrounded by global leaders this weekend in Quebec, but the G-7 summit may still feel like a lonely place.
Gathering on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River, the leaders of the world's most industrialized economies will meet just days after Trump leveled steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, threatened new barriers on imported cars and pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear accord with Iran that some of their governments helped negotiate.
"America stands very much alone as they enter this G-7," said Heather A. Conley, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
"I think most of the major allies have concluded that, to be honest with you, there really isn't a relationship that they can build," she said.
Trump's decision to levy a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% duty on aluminum last week drew howls from many of the same leaders the president will now meet at the first Group of 7 summit since last year's summit in Italy. The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
In an indication of the earful Trump is likely to receive at the meeting, the six other G-7 member nations expressed "unanimous concern and disappointment' over the tariffs, according to a statement released by Canada over the weekend.
Those nations' finance leaders called for trade discussions to continue at the meeting and said "decisive action is needed.'
Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change. Big trade barriers against U.S. farmers, and other businesses, will finally be broken. Massive trade deficits no longer!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
Trump has argued for years that those allies have taken advantage of minimal U.S. trade barriers, harming manufacturing at home. He defended his administration in a series of tweets again Monday, invoking an argument he has often used to explain his thoughts on the issue: That the U.S. is already losing a trade war.
"Farmers have not been doing well for 15 years. Mexico, Canada, China and others have treated them unfairly. By the time I finish trade talks, that will change,' Trump wrote.
"The U.S. has made such bad trade deals over so many years,' he wrote, "that we can only WIN!'
Trump's rhetoric on both trade and Iran has been consistent since his presidential campaign, but for months the White House either delayed following through on those promises or exempted allies. Coming out of the last G-7 meeting, former National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and former top economic adviser Gary Cohn had penned an op-ed suggesting "America First" did not mean "America alone."
But European leaders appeared to make little progress convincing Trump of their position in personal meetings to Washington earlier this year, and several analysts said it isn't clear why they would have any more luck this weekend.
"It certainly feels like a low point" in U.S.-European relations, said Garret Martin, a professor at the School of International Service at American University. "It doesn't look like there's any willingness on either side to try to improve relations."
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was "more than likely started by juveniles," authorities said.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.
Temperatures remain above average for inland locations. Coastal areas will stay mild, near average through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will strengthen through Wednesday, weaken again as a high pressure ridge builds on Thursday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.