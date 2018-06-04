Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian Heat Up Summer P.I. Show 'Take Two' -- See the Poster! (Exclusive)

Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian are about to heat up summer TV!

The twosome partner up for ABC's upcoming detective dramedy, Take Two, which centers on the unlikely pairing of Samantha Swift (Bilson), the former star of a popular cop series fresh out of rehab, and Eddie (Cibrian), a Los Angeles private investigator who prefers to operate as a lone wolf.

When Sam is offered a potential comeback role, Eddie reluctantly agrees to have her tag along as a favor to an old friend -- you know, for research -- before it gradually becomes apparent that Sam may actually be the jolt of energy (and new perspective) he needs to reinvigorate his P.I. business.

ET exclusively debuts the brand new poster for Take Two, which puts the two stars, Bilson and Cibrian, front and center amid a smoggy backdrop of the L.A. skyline. Palm trees dominate the lenses of the binoculars, while the Take Two logo takes a visual cue from the film and TV slates used in Hollywood.

Check out the trailer to get a taste of what Take Two is all about:

Created by Castle's Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, the 13-episode series also stars Aliyah O'Brien, Alice Lee and Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black).

Take Two premieres Thursday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rachel Bilson's Daughter Picked Out the Cutest Christmas Tree and Our Hearts Have Melted

‘Nashville’ Star Charles Esten Talks What’s Next for Deacon -- and That Rachel Bilson Kiss! (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bilson Shows Off Her Singing Skills on 'Nashville' -- Watch the 'Tipsy' Karaoke Moment!