Janet Jackson's Estranged Husband Wissam Al Mana Upset Over Child Custody Arrangement, Source Says (Exclusive)

Janet Jackson's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, is "upset" with how his custody battle is turning out.

A source close to the situation tells ET that Jackson and Al Mana have a child custody arrangement in place that states that a caregiver must be present when the Qatari billionaire spends time with their 1-year-old son, Eissa.

According to our source, Al Mana is upset with the court decision, and not happy about the amount of time he is allowed to spend with his child. The source also claims Al Mana has been verbally aggressive to Jackson in the past.

ET broke the news over the weekend that Jackson called the police on Saturday night over concern for Eissa.

At the time, a watch commander with the Malibu County Sheriff’s Office told us that police responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. at the Nobu Hotel, where they were called to check on the welfare of Eissa, who was with Al Mana.

Jackson's brother, musician Randy Jackson, told ET that his sister called 911 after being contacted by a nanny who was helping Al Mana care for the child. According to Randy, the nanny was "terrified" by Al Mana's behavior, and "locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet."

ET has reached out to Al Mana for comment. Hear more in the video below.

