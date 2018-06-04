'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Takes a Bat to Items That Remind Her of Arie on First Date With Blake (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin is letting go of her frustrations with Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the best way possible!
In an exclusive first look from an all-new episode of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old reality star smashes a slew of items that remind her of her ex-fiancé while on a one-on-one date with Blake Horstmann.
For the "Rage Room" date, Becca and the Colorado sales rep, also 28, receive help from Lil Jon, who encourages the two to "hit it with a sledgehammer." That includes bottles of champagne, a fish tank and multiple TVs playing footage of Arie proposing to her on season 22 of The Bachelor.
"Break those hearts like Arie broke yours," the rapper exclaims in the clip, as Becca calls the game "therapeutic."
See it all go down in the player above.
ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Becca and Blake in March, where they opened up about the one-on-one date that will be played out on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.
Becca explained that at one point during the game, she smashes the couch that Arie broke up with her on, to be with his runner-up (and now fiancée), Lauren Burnham.
"I have been saying like, 'I wanna burn this gray couch, I hate that couch,' and you saw it in teasers all the time, so the fact that they set that up, I'm like, 'I have been waiting for this moment,'" she said.
Blake chimed in, telling ET that it especially "felt good" watching Becca smash the proposal footage.
"Yeah, the proposal footage was weird," he confessed. "It was weird at first, to, like, see that on a loop, but to see how much she wanted to destroy that was... it felt good."
With 21 suitors left, Becca definitely has some big decisions to make in the episodes airing over the next few weeks. At the time of our interview, we had to ask her which three guys were sticking out as frontrunners.
"Well, obviously Blake, just because we had such a fun date today," she shared. "He's so cute. On the very first night, he was somebody who just made me laugh the entire time I was with him. He just made me feel comfortable and at ease. And so, I know how intense and intimidating the first one-on-one [date] can be, and I'm like, 'I just want somebody that can hopefully loosen up, who can make me laugh.'"
"I really like Garrett [Yrigoyen], too," she added. "And then there's a guy named Ricky [Jasper II] who, he just... we haven't had a ton of time together, but he just has the biggest smile."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what Becca told ET about Arie's upcoming appearance on her season.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
50 years since "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" came out, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are on tour together, sharing their story and their songs. They'll appear at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay on Monday night and Judy stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the show.
A female suspect was taken into custody after an "active shooter" was reported by San Diego police along the route for the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday. Authorities investigated whether the woman was also the suspect of an attempted kidnapping that occurred in Chula Vista, but it was determined to be a different suspect.
On Tuesday, June 5th, Californians will be heading to the polls to vote in this year's primary election, and this year, it's a real jungle out there! Political analyst Laura Fink explains why this year's June primary is called a 'jungle primary.'
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was "more than likely started by juveniles," authorities said.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Police in the South Bay announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl this week as she walked home from school in Otay Mesa.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are focusing on the prevention of school shootings with the launch of a public service video campaign.
Temperatures remain above average for inland locations. Coastal areas will stay mild, near average through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will strengthen through Wednesday, weaken again as a high pressure ridge builds on Thursday.
A biker on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash with a Kia Optima in the Chollas View community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.