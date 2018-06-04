Ariana Grande Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as a Blonde for 'British Vogue' -- See Her New Look!

Ariana Grande's latest look is turning heads.

Covering the July issue of British Vogue, the 24-year-old "No Tears Left to Cry" singer looks nearly unrecognizable thanks to her stunning sunkissed makeover.

With help from hair stylist Chris Appleton and makeup by Mark Carrasquillo, Grande went blonde, ditching her signature ponytail for straight hair.

She also opted for a more natural beauty look, sporting minimal makeup, freckles, a rosy lip and a fresh, ballet pink manicure.

Inside the magazine, Grande opens up about her fourth album, Sweetener, which is expected to be released in August, and her longtime struggles with anxiety.

"I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now," she says. "My anxiety has anxiety."

"I've always had anxiety," she continues. "I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour, it was the most severe I think it's ever been. Everybody thought I was crazy when I got home and wanted to [get back into the studio and] hit the ground running."

Aside from new music, Grande has also recently been making headlines for her new relationship with Pete Davidson. The two made their romance Instagram official late last month, when the Saturday Night Live star, also 24, posted an adorable snap of the duo in their best Harry Potter garb.

Since then, Grande hasn't been shy about posting about her new beau on her own social media accounts. Additionally, Davidson has seemingly gotten two Grande tribute tattoos -- a black bunny mask on his neck and the initials 'AG' on his thumb -- and was in the audience at Wango Tango over the weekend to watch her "f**king lit" performance.

Hear more on their relationship in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Gushes Over Girlfriend Ariana Grande's 'Lit' Performance -- And She Hollers Back!

Pete Davidson Gets Two Ariana Grande Tribute Tattoos After Confirming Relationship

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet PDA Pic With Pete Davidson