Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl Stormi Gets the Kardashian Treatment With Lavish Gucci Carrier

Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi, is already super chic!

The 4-month-old daughter of the reality star and rapper Travis Scott made another appearance on her famous mama's Instagram page over the weekend, in a picture snapped from a birthday party for her cousins, North West and Penelope Disick.

For the party, Kylie adorably dressed her mini-me in a white headband and silk shorts, but it was the Gucci baby carrier that caught the most attention. According to Gilt.com, the luxurious accessory, which is now sold out on their website, originally retailed for $820.

Only the best for the Kardashian-Jenner babies!

Of course, Stormi wasn't the only kid who dressed to impress for North and Penelope's joint soiree, which was unicorn-themed and hosted by North's mom, Kim Kardashian West.

North, who turns 5 on June 15, and Penelope, who will be 6 on July 9, wore matching rainbow robes over their swimsuits for the magical pool party, as documented in pics and videos shared on Kim's Instagram Stories.

Kim previously revealed that North received two Alexander Wang bags straight from the designer himself ahead of her 5th birthday.

"Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?" the mother of three exclaimed at the time. "I want to steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

"Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got," she added, sharing a photo of the second bag. "I cannot even believe it. I missed this last night. Love it."

Hear more on the famous family in the video below.

