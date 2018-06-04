Summer safety and self-defense for kids in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Play It Safe gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger. They offer self-defense and anti-bullying camps aiming to empower children and teens.

Summer is a great time of year to encourage your kids to learn the basics or review self-defense techniques, as kids are often outside for long amounts of time on their own and with friends.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs visits a class in Point Loma to see what the kids are learning and how parents can keep skills fresh.