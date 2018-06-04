Summer safety and self-defense for kids in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Summer safety and self-defense for kids in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Play It Safe gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger. They offer self-defense and anti-bullying camps aiming to empower children and teens.

Summer is a great time of year to encourage your kids to learn the basics or review self-defense techniques, as kids are often outside for long amounts of time on their own and with friends.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs visits a class in Point Loma to see what the kids are learning and how parents can keep skills fresh.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Otay Mesa: Arraignment for attempted kidnapping suspect

    Otay Mesa: Arraignment for attempted kidnapping suspect

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:26:31 GMT

    A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.

     

    A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.

     

  • Man arrested for flashing gun in Balboa Park

    Man arrested for flashing gun in Balboa Park

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:08:23 GMT

    A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred. 

     

    A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred. 

     

  • Meet the Carlsbad resident who is the king of crossword puzzles

    Meet the Carlsbad resident who is the king of crossword puzzles

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:47:41 GMT

    You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world. 

     

    You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.