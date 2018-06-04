Stone Fire: Firefighters battle blaze in Agua Dulce area

AGUA DULCE (CNS) - A fire that broke out early Monday afternoon in the Agua Dulce area quickly scorched about 1,000 acres of brush, prompting evacuations and road closures, according to county fire officials.



Dubbed the "Stone Fire," the blaze was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the 35100 block of Anthony Road and went to a third alarm by 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



By late afternoon, the fire had scorched about 1,000 acres, but no injuries or structural damage was reported. There was no word on what sparked the flames.



At one point, some outbuildings and homes were threatened and the sheriff's department assisted firefighters with evacuations of residents along Anthony Road north of Sierra Highway, though it was not immediately clear how many people were affected.



Officials also said Anthony, Hierba and Bass Rock roads were closed at Sierra Highway.



About 350 personnel were on scene, and several helicopters and a fixed- wing aircraft were deployed. The flames were burning in medium brush in the sparsely populated area.



Animal control officials were dispatched to the area to assist with evacuations of horses and other animals in the rural area.



The county Department of Animal Care and Control advised that people affected by the fire could bring horses and other large animals to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds at West Avenue H in Lancaster and dogs, cats and other small pets to the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road or the Palmdale Animal Care Center at 38550 Sierra Highway.



According to the National Weather Service, it was 96 degrees in nearby Acton this afternoon, with relative humidity of 14 percent and west winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

FIRE UPDATE: Evacuations ordered for Anthony Road and Sierra Hwy near #StoneFire https://t.co/8DBK2fdKKS pic.twitter.com/OAiiKmx34p — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 4, 2018