Watch Alicia Silverstone Revisit Cher From ‘Clueless' in Super Fun 'Lip Sync Battle' Teaser

Alicia Silverstone revisits her most iconic role as Cher in Clueless, Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Rachel Lindsay go head-to-head and Derek Hough walks down the aisle … with Shania Twain!

New episodes of Lip Sync Battle are almost here and judging by a new promo, there’s some epic moments going down.

The series returns to Paramount Network on June 14 and features Silverstone stepping back into Cher’s heels and iconic bright yellow-and-black, plaid skirt and jacket while lip syncing to “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX.

“There’s a lot of things that could go wrong, but I think it’s going to be OK,” she says before hitting the stage.

Silverstone goes up against her American Woman co-star, Mena Suvari, while co-host Chrissy Teigen can’t contain her excitement at the Clueless revival, declaring, “Modern day Cher -- this is amazing!”

Upcoming episodes also feature season 10 Dancing With the Stars winners Nicole Scherzinger and Hough, who battle it out while paying tribute to Twain -- who turns up to announce she’s in “party mode,” before walking down the aisle with Hough!

Bachelor Nation fans are also in for a treat as hunky Higgins and The Bachelorette’s Lindsay also compete on the series.



“How are you that hot and a lawyer,” Teigen asks Lindsay.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga, and Karrueche Tran also appear later in the season.

