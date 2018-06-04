Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Gave Kris Jenner the Most Epic Housewarming Gift -- Yes, It Involves Champagne!

Kris Jenner is settling into her new Hidden Hills, California, mansion quite nicely, thanks to an epic housewarming gift from her celebrity friends!

A source tells ET that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (along with hair stylist Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal), surprised the 62-year-old reality star with her very own personalized Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine.

"Kris is not easy to shop for because she always gives the most thoughtful gifts," the source says. "It's hard to outdo her!"

"A Moet vending machine is ultra exclusive and the epitome of luxury," the source adds, "and it totally screams 'Kris Jenner!'"

And clearly the momager seems to be ecstatic over the gift, as she's already shared a pic of it via Instagram. The machine is actually the first of its kind, customized in an all-black design with 320 mini bottles of Moët Imperial Brut.

"Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal ...When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!!" Jenner exclaimed. "And I'm not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl."

While Jenner has been busy experimenting with her vending machine, Teigen has been having fun on Twitter, questioning the lyrics to "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys.

"'I never wanna hear you say, 'I want it that way' cause i want it that way,'" Teigen, who welcomed her second child, baby boy Miles, with Legend last month, tweeted on June 1. "He doesn’t wanna hear it because he is the one that wants it that way? He wants to be the one to say it? Also what is 'it'?"

ET was with the group at iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Wango Tango event presented by AT&T in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, where they hilariously reacted to Teigen's tweet by explaining the track's real meaning.

"It means whatever each individual's interpretation is, is what it means," AJ McLean said of the song, which debuted in 1999. "Chrissy is obviously a really big, big fan and we love you! Thanks for so much love and support. But, you know, it's one of those songs that doesn't have to mean anything! It just doesn't! It just works."

Hear what else Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough had to say about it in the video below!

-- Additional reporting by Darla Murray.

