Inside Khloe Kardashian's Low-Carb, Post-Pregnancy Diet

Khloe Kardashian is sharing what her diet entails since giving birth to her first child, daughter True, in April.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her low-carb, post-baby meal plan in a new post for her app, Khloe With a K, on Monday.

“I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me,” the 33-year-old mom writes. “It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!”

Kardashian kicks off her day with one tablespoon of jam and one tablespoon of almond butter to provide a boost of energy before early morning workouts.

After her exercise, she has two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit.

When mid-morning munchies strike, she has a piece of seasonal fruit, and she advises, “don’t let yourself go hungry,” if snacks tempt again in the early afternoon.

“Have a piece of fruit with a handful of almonds,” she says.

Kardashian, who is expected to return to Los Angeles from Cleveland soon, also has a late-afternoon snack to keep her hunger at bay. “To hold you over until dinner, grab another handful of almonds with a cup of vegetables, like cherry tomatoes,” she says.



