Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Harper in a David Beckham Mask: Pic!

A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Forgiveness can lead to great things. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in University Heights to meet the "acrylic alchemist," Michael Carini. Michael was assaulted in 2009 by an acquaintance but while his eyes were swollen shut, he saw a vision that inspired his creativity..
Habitat for Humanity has set a big goal in El Cajon. The organization is building two homes from the ground up in five days.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
A fire that scorched 38 acres of vegetation and forced the evacuation of about 80 homes in Del Cerro, north of San Diego State University, was started by juveniles, authorities said Monday. 100 percent containment was expected by 6 p.m. Monday.
More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary. That's more than three-quarters of the eligible voter population.
Play It Safe gives women, men and children the confidence and increased awareness skills that could keep them from potential danger. They offer self-defense and anti-bullying camps aiming to empower children and teens.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.