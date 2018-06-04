Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Harper in a David Beckham Mask: Pic!

The Beckhams know how to have a little fun with themselves!

On Monday, Victoria Beckham shared a sweet video of herself holding hands with her 6-year-old daughter, Harper, the two happily skipping down the sidewalk. Victoria, 44, changed up her usual glam style, going casual in a black sweatshirt, yoga pants and a hat, while Harper wore her school uniform and white knee-high socks.

"Skipping to school with mummy x kisses from Harper Seven," she wrote.

Victoria followed up the post with a photo of Harper wearing a mask of her dad, David Beckham's, face while still in her school uniform.

"Look who we found walking to school today! @davidbeckham," she joked.

Last month, David said Harper was the only one of his children who still plays soccer. Victoria and David are also parents to 19-year-old Brooklyn, 15-year-old Romeo and 13-year-old Cruz. Last September, David Instagrammed an adorable video of him giving Harper her first lesson.

“Harper is playing [soccer] every Sunday and loves it,” the 43-year-old soccer legend said during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “The boys don’t play and it’s heartbreaking. They have a talent, but it’s down to Harper now.”

“I get very enthusiastic when watching her,” he added. “The other day a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me. Do I act like a UNICEF Ambassador or do I act like Harper’s daddy? In the end, I let it go!”

ET spoke with Brooklyn last August, when he revealed why he didn't follow in his dad's famous footsteps. Watch below:

