Scott Disick Denies He and Sofia Richie Broke Up

Looks like Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still a couple, despite reports that the two recently split.

Over the weekend, multiple outlets reported that the pair broke up after dating since last year. On Monday, Disick addressed a new TMZ report that the two are still a couple, even though the outlet previously published a photo of Disick looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West's album release party for Ye last Thursday night in Wyoming. TMZ also reported that Disick was telling people at the party that he was "single."

“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," Disick wrote.

In addition, 35-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Richie were spotted driving to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Monday, both wearing sunglasses while sitting in traffic.

Meanwhile, People reported on Monday that Disick and Richie aren't back together just yet, and that Disick is giving Richie "space" for now. People previously reported that Richie ended the relationship, after the father of three allegedly cheated on her.

“At the moment, she seems serious about the split and is still angry,” a source alleges to People. “Scott thinks she will come back after she calms down.”

Aside from the cheating rumors, E! News reported over the weekend that Richie was "fed up" with Disick's partying ways. "Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place," a source told the outlet. "He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down."

ET has reached out to both Richie and Disick's reps for comment.

Richie and Disick made their first official public appearance as a couple last September. Just last week, the model sent Disick a sweet message for his birthday.

"Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you," she wrote alongside a picture of the two hugging while on vacation in St. Barts.

Last November, ET spoke to Richie's father, singer Lionel Richie, who said that he prefers not to get involved when it comes to his daughter's relationship.

"All you have to do is understand phases," the American Idol judge told ET. "Don't get involved. Make your comment. Keep a straight face. Don't get involved. And sure enough it's always the person you want to be with your daughter or your son. They don't pick those people. It's always the person they fall in love with and you've got be calm. Just be calm."

Last month, Richie brought along Disick to support her dad at an American Idol taping. Watch below:

