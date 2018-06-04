Scott Disick Denies He and Sofia Richie Broke Up

Looks like Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still a couple, despite reports that the two recently split.
Over the weekend, multiple outlets reported that the pair broke up after dating since last year. On Monday, Disick addressed a new TMZ report that the two are still a couple, even though the outlet previously published a photo of Disick looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West's album release party for Ye last Thursday night in Wyoming. TMZ also reported that Disick was telling people at the party that he was "single."
“We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," Disick wrote.
In addition, 35-year-old Disick and 19-year-old Richie were spotted driving to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Monday, both wearing sunglasses while sitting in traffic.
Meanwhile, People reported on Monday that Disick and Richie aren't back together just yet, and that Disick is giving Richie "space" for now. People previously reported that Richie ended the relationship, after the father of three allegedly cheated on her.
“At the moment, she seems serious about the split and is still angry,” a source alleges to People. “Scott thinks she will come back after she calms down.”
Aside from the cheating rumors, E! News reported over the weekend that Richie was "fed up" with Disick's partying ways. "Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place," a source told the outlet. "He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down."
ET has reached out to both Richie and Disick's reps for comment.
Richie and Disick made their first official public appearance as a couple last September. Just last week, the model sent Disick a sweet message for his birthday.
"Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you," she wrote alongside a picture of the two hugging while on vacation in St. Barts.
Last November, ET spoke to Richie's father, singer Lionel Richie, who said that he prefers not to get involved when it comes to his daughter's relationship.
"All you have to do is understand phases," the American Idol judge told ET. "Don't get involved. Make your comment. Keep a straight face. Don't get involved. And sure enough it's always the person you want to be with your daughter or your son. They don't pick those people. It's always the person they fall in love with and you've got be calm. Just be calm."
Last month, Richie brought along Disick to support her dad at an American Idol taping. Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Split
Scott Disick Shares Pic of Son Mason During Family Getaway With Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Shows Off Bed Full of Rose Petals During Romantic Getaway With Scott Disick
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Two men who took part in a series of home-invasion robberies in northern San Diego, including one in which a woman was tied up and sexually assaulted, were convicted today of multiple counts of burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary. That's more than three-quarters of the eligible voter population.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Forgiveness can lead to great things. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in University Heights to meet the "acrylic alchemist," Michael Carini. Michael was assaulted in 2009 by an acquaintance but while his eyes were swollen shut, he saw a vision that inspired his creativity..
Habitat for Humanity has set a big goal in El Cajon. The organization is building two homes from the ground up in five days.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.