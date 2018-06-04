Tristan Thompson Abruptly Leaves Interview After Stephen Curry Question -- Watch

The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.
Two men who took part in a series of home-invasion robberies in northern San Diego, including one in which a woman was tied up and sexually assaulted, were convicted today of multiple counts of burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, the county registrar reminded residents Monday, also adding that polling places can change election to election.
More than 19 million Californians are registered to vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary. That's more than three-quarters of the eligible voter population.
A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school. Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.
Forgiveness can lead to great things. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in University Heights to meet the "acrylic alchemist," Michael Carini. Michael was assaulted in 2009 by an acquaintance but while his eyes were swollen shut, he saw a vision that inspired his creativity..
Habitat for Humanity has set a big goal in El Cajon. The organization is building two homes from the ground up in five days.
A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.