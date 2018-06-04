Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-Stars Are Still Raving About H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Co-Stars Are Still Raving About Her Royal Wedding With Prince Harry (Exclusive)

Posted: Updated:
By Desiree Murphy, ET Online

Meghan Markle's former co-stars can't stop gushing about her royal wedding with Prince Harry!

ET was with the cast of Suits on set in Toronto, Canada, on Monday, where they relived their favorite moments from the May 19 nuptials held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

For Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the legal drama series, seeing Elton John perform at the luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II was a sure highlight.

"It was surprising to see Elton John play 'I'm Still Standing,'" Macht, who attended the wedding with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, recalled to ET's Keltie Knight. "He's still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment."

"And I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know?" he added. "A story of inclusion, love -- and there's so much stuff out there that's so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time."

Macht also joked that Prince Harry wasn't the only Harry he met that day. "I met four different Harrys, which was really cool," he revealed.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Macht's onscreen confidant, Donna Paulsen, told ET that she "of course" felt proud to watch her pal say "I do."

"It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment," she exclaimed. "It was special."

Rafferty says she especially loved watching the Duchess of Sussex, who played the beloved Rachel Zane in seasons 1-7 of their show, partially walk down the aisle alone. The former Suits star made the decision to have Harry's father, Prince Charles, walk her down the aisle of the Quire after her own father, Thomas Markle, backed out of doing the honors due to health issues.

"Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing," Rafferty shared.

Suits returns to USA Network for its eighth season in July. In the meantime, rewatch the video below to see Macht, Rafferty and more from the cast adorably sing along to "Chapel of Love" on their way to Markle's wedding!

RELATED CONTENT:

Katherine Heigl Isn't Here to Make Friends in New 'Suits' Season 8 Teaser (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Stars Have a 'Chapel of Love' Singalong While En Route to Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Was 'Moving Beyond Words,' 'Suits' Creator Says

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.