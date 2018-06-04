Otay Mesa: Arraignment for attempted kidnapping suspect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A man accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Otay Mesa last week made his first court appearance Monday.

Officers arrested Jose Alfredo Plascencia, 50, last Thursday morning on suspicion of felony attempted kidnapping and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Leos said.

He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, and on Monday, he pled not guilty to the charges.

According to police, a motorist pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she walked home from school on an Otay Mesa roadside, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van. The kidnapping attempt occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard, police said. The victim was able to break away from the man and run to safety.

On Monday, prosecutors revealed Plascencia also faces sexual battery and child molestation in three previous misdemeanor cases – one in March, a second in April and the third just days before the attempted kidnapping in May.

Two incidents involve adults, another involves a minor. Prosecutors would only say they are all different victims with different names and different incidents. The judge ordered a criminal protective order for all the alleged victims.

Bail for Plascencia was set at $500,000. Prosecutors said he is a threat to the community.

