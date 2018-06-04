Comeback artist returns to San Diego art scene with renewed passion

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Forgiveness can lead to great things.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in University Heights to meet the "acrylic alchemist," Michael Carini.

Michael was assaulted in 2009 by an acquaintance but while his eyes were swollen shut, he saw a vision that inspired his creativity. After his recovery, he used that inspiration in his work and also went on to forgive his attacker.

Michael will be participating in this weekend's San Diego Festival of the Arts which takes place at Waterfront Park. For ticket information and other details, click here.