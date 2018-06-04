Habitat Blitz: Building two homes in five days - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Habitat Blitz: Building two homes in five days

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - Habitat for Humanity has set a big goal in El Cajon. The organization is building two homes from the ground up in five days. 

News 8's Shawn Styles reports from El Cajon with more on the building blitz and who will move into the new homes. 

Clark Construction and McCarthy Construction are the two companies making the blitz possible. 

Once the two homes are finished, two more homes will be built in the area. The residents moving into the first two homes will help build the next houses. 

