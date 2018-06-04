&#039;Shadowhunters&#039; Canceled at Freeform, Will End With Tw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Shadowhunters' Canceled at Freeform, Will End With Two-Part Series Finale

Updated: Jun 4, 2018 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.