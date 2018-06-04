Kendall Jenner Compares Her CFDA Fashion Awards Look to a Flamin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kendall Jenner Compares Her CFDA Fashion Awards Look to a Flamingo -- Pics!

Posted: Updated:
By Brian Haas, ET Online

Kendall Jenner showed up to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on Monday with both a sense of style and a sense of humor.

The annual awards banquet was held Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, an event that always brings out the heaviest hitters in both the fashion and the celebrity world. This year, Jenner's half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, will receive the CFDA's first-ever "Influencer Award" for her influence on the fashion and beauty industries.

Kendall, 22, arrived at the event on Monday wearing a light, feathery, lavender minidress with a hip-high slit. Her outfit was complemented by STARLET supernova earrings and a STARDUST diamond bangle, both by designer IPPOLITA.

But as seriously as the successful model takes fashion, she took time out to poke a little fun at herself.

In an Instagram story, she posted a leggy bathroom selfie with a little animated cartoon bird, comparing herself to a flamingo.

A second shot focused on her eye makeup, drawing a comparison to a pink, animated coral graphic. 

 For more on Jenner's fabulous model life, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Ben Simmons in Los Angeles Following Romance Reports: Pics

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Can't Stop Giggling & Looking Fabulous During Girls' Night Out in Cannes

Kendall Jenner Sports Sexy Swimsuit While Hanging Out With Her Supermodel Pals

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.