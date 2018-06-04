Kendall Jenner Compares Her CFDA Fashion Awards Look to a Flamingo -- Pics!

Kendall Jenner showed up to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards on Monday with both a sense of style and a sense of humor.

The annual awards banquet was held Monday at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, an event that always brings out the heaviest hitters in both the fashion and the celebrity world. This year, Jenner's half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, will receive the CFDA's first-ever "Influencer Award" for her influence on the fashion and beauty industries.

Kendall, 22, arrived at the event on Monday wearing a light, feathery, lavender minidress with a hip-high slit. Her outfit was complemented by STARLET supernova earrings and a STARDUST diamond bangle, both by designer IPPOLITA.

But as seriously as the successful model takes fashion, she took time out to poke a little fun at herself.

In an Instagram story, she posted a leggy bathroom selfie with a little animated cartoon bird, comparing herself to a flamingo.

A second shot focused on her eye makeup, drawing a comparison to a pink, animated coral graphic.

For more on Jenner's fabulous model life, watch the video below.

