'Shadowhunters' Canceled at Freeform, Will End With Two-Part Ser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Shadowhunters' Canceled at Freeform, Will End With Two-Part Series Finale

Posted: Updated:
By Meredith B. Kile, ET Online

Shadowhunters is coming to an end.

Freeform announced on Monday that the supernatural show -- based on the Cassandra Clare book series of the same name -- will conclude its epic journey with the second half of its third season, to premiere in spring 2019. The remaining 12 episodes will culminate in a two-episode series finale to "wrap up the tale of the Shadowhunters and Downworlders that fans have loved over the past three seasons."

"We are very proud of Shadowhunters, a series that broke new ground in the genre world and became a fan favorite,” the network said in a statement. “However, along with our partners at Constantin, we reached the very difficult decision not to renew the show for a fourth season.  But, as big supporters and fans ourselves, Freeform insisted on and championed the filming of a special two-part finale that would give devoted fans a proper ending. The twelve episodes will air in spring of 2019. We want to thank our talented creators, producers, cast and crew along with our colleagues at Constantin for their hard work and dedication and to Cassie Clare for her incredible book series. We look forward to the final chapter of this breakthrough drama."

Last month's midseason finale saw major changes in store for the Shadowhunters, as Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) gave up his magical powers to save Jace (Dominic Sherwood) from Lilith (Anna Hopkins). ET's Leanne Aguilera recently spoke to Shum about what this means for the High Warlock of Brooklyn, as well as his beloved, Alec (Matthew Daddario).

“I mean, there's… [a] fight to the death, that's really what it comes down to,” the actor teased. “Not just for the people around them, but also for each other, which is a big part of -- especially Malec -- and I think what's great is finding out who's fighting for who. So that's going to be the tease.”

See more on the series in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

SHIPWORTHY: ‘Shadowhunters’ Star Harry Shum Jr. on Why Malec Is Totally ‘Shipworthy’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Shadowhunters' Harry Shum Jr. Explains Magnus' Moving-In Hesitations & Plans Malec's Dream Date!

Comic-Con 2017: 'Shadowhunters' Cast Reveals Major Season Finale Shocker & a Malec Romance Update!

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Saving Animals & Healing Hearts: Ramona animal rescue in need of help

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:44:33 GMT

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

    The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.

     

  • SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    SCOTUS sides with baker in same-sex wedding case

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:40:44 GMT

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

     

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.