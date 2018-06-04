Johnny Depp Is 'Healthy' Despite Fans' Recent Health Concerns - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Johnny Depp Is 'Healthy' Despite Fans' Recent Health Concerns

By Leena Tailor, ET Online

Despite concerns about the state of his health, Johnny Depp is “healthy” and having fun on the road, a source tells ET.

Fans questioned the 54-year-old actor’s health after photos of him in Russia and Moscow were posted online last week.

“I think my hero looks ill,” wrote one fan, while another observed how “thin” the Pirates of the Caribbean star looked.

“How’s he lost that much weight man??” questioned one Instagram user.

Another declared, “OMG..WILL BE PRAYING..HE'S SOOO THIN!!!??.”

However, an insider tells ET that the actor and musician, who is currently on tour with his band The Hollywood Vampires, is doing fine.

“Johnny is healthy and is enjoying his time on the road with his band,” the source said.

The actor has faced rough times in the past couple of years, with his divorce from actress Amber Heard finalized in January 2017.

More recently, documents obtained by ET show that Depp is facing a lawsuit filed by two former bodyguards, who are suing the actor for unpaid wages, wrongful termination and unlawful business practices, among numerous other allegations.

See more on Depp, who turns 55 on Friday, below.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

